Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.83 and last traded at $24.5280, with a volume of 2839133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSTM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Constellium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Constellium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Constellium from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 6,985.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellium by 578.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Constellium by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Constellium during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan’s rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

