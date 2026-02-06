Insider Selling: Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) VP Sells 5,830 Shares of Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) VP Brantley Standridge sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $111,586.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 327,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,271,718.64. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.27. 30,188,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,377,957. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.71%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.60%.

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. National Bankshares set a $21.00 price target on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. South Plains Financial Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 116.3% during the third quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 374.5% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company’s operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington’s product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

