Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Director James Faulconbridge Acquires 1,500 Shares

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) Director James Faulconbridge acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.29 per share, for a total transaction of $193,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 50,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,766.03. The trade was a 3.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hawkins Price Performance

NASDAQ HWKN traded up $4.41 on Friday, hitting $134.38. 148,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,939. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.45 and a 200-day moving average of $155.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.30 and a 52 week high of $186.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). Hawkins had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $244.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.51 million. Analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 19.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 618.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 355,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,979,000 after purchasing an additional 306,143 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,512,000 after buying an additional 125,444 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 149,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after buying an additional 84,651 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the third quarter valued at about $11,610,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 76.1% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 112,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,976,000 after buying an additional 48,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HWKN shares. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hawkins

Hawkins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc (NASDAQ: HWKN) is a specialty chemical company that produces and distributes water-treatment and industrial chemicals across North America. Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the company has built a network of manufacturing facilities and distribution centers that serve municipal, industrial and commercial customers. As a publicly traded entity, Hawkins leverages its long-standing presence in the chemical distribution industry to provide tailored solutions for complex water-treatment challenges and specialty chemical needs.

Hawkins’ product portfolio encompasses a wide range of chemicals, including sodium hypochlorite, sodium hydroxide, hydrogen peroxide, chlorine, acids and specialty blends.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.