Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Shares Down 9.5% – Should You Sell?

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25. 2,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 5,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.9075.

Cyrela Brazil Realty Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51.

Cyrela Brazil Realty Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações is a leading Brazilian residential real estate developer. Founded in 1962 by Elie Horn and headquartered in São Paulo, the company has built a reputation for high-quality construction, innovative architectural design and sustainable building practices. It focuses primarily on luxury and mid-market housing projects, combining modern amenities with meticulous craftsmanship.

The company’s core activities encompass land acquisition, project design, construction management and sales of residential units such as condominiums, single-family homes and mixed-use developments.

