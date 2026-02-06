DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Shares Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $144.55 and last traded at $142.5650. 560,431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,262,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $158.00 price target on DaVita in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

Get DaVita alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DVA

DaVita Stock Down 5.7%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.99.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 413.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.600-15.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 19.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,403,000 after buying an additional 28,739 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DaVita by 1.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of DaVita by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.