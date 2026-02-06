Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.810-1.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Tenable also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.390-0.420 EPS.
TENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Tenable from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.94.
Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Tenable had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $260.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.420 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Tenable news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $2,854,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised guidance — Tenable reported Q4 revenue $260.5M (+11% y/y) and non?GAAP EPS $0.48 (above consensus). Management issued Q1 EPS guidance of $0.39–$0.42 and FY26 non?GAAP EPS $1.81–$1.90, both well above street expectations, which supports upside to earnings and multiple re?rating. Tenable Reports Strong Q4 and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Buybacks and cash generation — Company increased share?repurchase authorization by $150M (total $338M) and repurchased shares in 2025, signaling confidence and supporting EPS per?share upside. Repurchase Authorization Article
- Positive Sentiment: AI/platform momentum — Management highlighted Tenable One and AI?driven wins (record enterprise platform customer additions, Gartner recognition), a key growth narrative that investors are rewarding as customers consolidate security tooling. TENB Q4 Deep Dive: AI Security Demand
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst moves — Several shops trimmed targets (DA Davidson $25?$24 neutral; JPMorgan $40?$35 overweight; TD Cowen $45?$38 buy; Wedbush $42?$32 outperform) while Needham reaffirmed buy at $28. Targets still imply notable upside but the cuts reflect more conservative near?term assumptions. Analyst Price Target Changes
- Neutral Sentiment: Bull case / valuation write?ups — Independent analysis (Seeking Alpha) frames TENB as deep value at ~12x FY26 P/E given recurring revenue and cash flow — a viewpoint that can attract value investors but depends on execution against guidance. Tenable: Deep Value At 12x P/E
- Negative Sentiment: GAAP loss and cash decline — Despite non?GAAP profits, Tenable reported a GAAP net loss and cash & short?term investments fell from ~$577M to ~$402M Y/Y, which could raise liquidity or margin concerns if growth stalls. Financial Results & Cash Trends
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and remaining execution risk — Recent insider sales and the company’s remarks about billing?duration distortions (transition to annual installment billing) add uncertainty to short?term billings visibility and investor sentiment. Insider & Execution Notes
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tenable by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.
