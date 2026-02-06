Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.810-1.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Tenable also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.390-0.420 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Tenable from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

Get Tenable alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TENB

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of Tenable stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,228,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,220. Tenable has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Tenable had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $260.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.420 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenable news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $2,854,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Tenable

Here are the key news stories impacting Tenable this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tenable by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenable

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable’s product suite is Nessus, one of the industry’s most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.