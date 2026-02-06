Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 15,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 8,688 shares.The stock last traded at $92.2420 and had previously closed at $89.7160.

KXSCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised Kinaxis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.77.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services. The company also provides strategic services, such as digital business transformation, advanced analytics, and digital innovation and acceleration services; implementation, including agile implementation methodology, RapidStart, sustainment, and rollout services; and continuous learning services consisting of Kinaxis learning center, custom learning programs, and certification, as well as support services.

