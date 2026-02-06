Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock Price Up 16.8% – Time to Buy?

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 16.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.10 and last traded at $17.2820. Approximately 3,806,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 11,805,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LUNR shares. Zacks Research raised Intuitive Machines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $15.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.27.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36.

In other Intuitive Machines news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 1,958,593 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $30,887,011.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,026,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,186,359.54. This trade represents a 65.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Blitzer bought 141,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $1,307,811.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,831,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,975,668.96. This represents a 8.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,550,000 shares of company stock valued at $59,924,826. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Machines by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Machines by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 180.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 406.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

