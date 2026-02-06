Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a 48.1% increase from Aercap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Aercap has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aercap to earn $11.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Get Aercap alerts:

Aercap Stock Performance

Aercap stock traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.20. 2,007,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.22. Aercap has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.05.

About Aercap

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Aercap had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Aercap’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-13.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aercap will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aercap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aercap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.