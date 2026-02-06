Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $198.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.09% from the company’s current price.

SPG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.93.

SPG stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.83. 1,417,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.28. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $136.34 and a 1-year high of $201.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 72.71% and a return on equity of 124.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Stefan M. Selig purchased 201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,386.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 32,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,522. This represents a 0.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin acquired 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.00 per share, with a total value of $42,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,630. The trade was a 1.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,192 shares of company stock worth $407,712. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Canyon Capital Management raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Canyon Capital Management now owns 13,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 152,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed?use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high?profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open?air centers, outlet properties and mixed?use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

