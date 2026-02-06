Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, March 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

Perella Weinberg Partners has a payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Up 8.0%

Perella Weinberg Partners stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.25. 867,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,560. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $219.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.84 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PWP shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Perella Weinberg Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Perella Weinberg Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners L.P. is a global, partner-led advisory firm specializing in strategic and financial counsel. Founded in 2006 by Joseph R. Perella and Peter Weinberg—both veterans of leading Wall Street institutions—the firm delivers independent advice on mergers and acquisitions, financing, restructuring and capital markets. As an independent entity, it emphasizes senior banker involvement throughout every transaction, ensuring clients benefit from depth of experience and continuity of service.

The firm’s core offerings encompass M&A advisory, debt and equity financing, corporate restructuring and capital markets solutions.

