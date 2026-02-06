Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.50. Treasury Wine Estates shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 79,227 shares traded.

TSRYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Treasury Wine Estates from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Treasury Wine Estates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Treasury Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Treasury Wine Estates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24.

Treasury Wine Estates is a Melbourne?based global wine company that produces, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of wines. Its portfolio spans premium, luxury and commercial brands, including Penfolds, Beringer, Stags’ Leap Family Vineyards, Wolf Blass, Lindeman’s and Matua. The company sources fruit from a mix of owned vineyards and long-term grower partnerships across key wine regions in Australia, California and New Zealand.

The business was established in 2011 following a demerger from Foster’s Group and traces its heritage back to the founding of Penfolds in 1844.

