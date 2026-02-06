Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.83 and last traded at $19.7650, with a volume of 71819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIHL shares. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Fidelis Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $17.50 price target on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.93.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -388.60 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.79 million. Fidelis Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 15.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd is a Bermuda?incorporated specialty insurer and reinsurer that underwrites a broad range of liability and property risks. Founded in 2015, the company completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2016 under the ticker FIHL. Fidelis focuses on providing tailored solutions for complex risks that traditional insurers may find difficult to accommodate, leveraging data analytics and underwriting expertise to structure policies across diverse industry segments.

The company’s product portfolio spans casualty lines—including general liability, excess and umbrella, professional indemnity, and management liability—alongside property, marine, energy and specialty programs.

