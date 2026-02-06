TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $512.53 and last traded at $515.5950, with a volume of 36006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $493.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on TopBuild from $444.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on TopBuild from $449.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.73.

TopBuild Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $453.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.81.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 10.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.40, for a total transaction of $450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,789.60. This trade represents a 9.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild’s core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

The company operates through two main segments.

Featured Stories

