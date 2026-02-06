Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Murata Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.41, but opened at $10.03. Murata Manufacturing shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 386,107 shares.

Murata Manufacturing Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Murata Manufacturing has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.392-0.392 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murata Manufacturing Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic components and modules, best known for its development and production of ceramic components. Founded in 1944 by Akira Murata and headquartered in Nagaokakyo, Kyoto Prefecture, the company has grown into a leading global supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), ceramic resonators, and a broad range of passive and active electronic parts used across consumer, industrial and automotive electronics.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses passive components (such as capacitors, inductors and filters), sensors and sensing modules, power modules, and RF/wireless communication modules.

Featured Articles

