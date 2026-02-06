Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Air China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.
Air China Trading Up 4.3%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.48 and a beta of -0.08.
Air China Company Profile
Air China Limited, trading on the OTCMKTS as AIRYY, is the flag carrier of the People’s Republic of China and one of the country’s major state-owned airlines. Established in 1988 following the restructuring of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), Air China offers a broad range of air transportation services for passengers and cargo. Its core operations include scheduled domestic flights, international and regional routes, as well as charter services.
The airline operates a diverse fleet of Airbus and Boeing aircraft, serving more than 200 destinations across six continents.
