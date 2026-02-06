Aercap (NYSE:AER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.64, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 45.41%.Aercap’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Aercap updated its FY 2026 guidance to 12.000-13.000 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Aercap’s conference call:

Record 2025 results: AerCap reported GAAP net income of $3.8 billion and adjusted net income of $2.7 billion on a record $8.5 billion of revenue, returned ~$2.6 billion to shareholders (?22.1M shares repurchased) and raised the quarterly dividend to $0.40, supported by ~ $3.0 billion of pre?tax Ukraine-related recoveries.

AerCap reported GAAP net income of $3.8 billion and adjusted net income of $2.7 billion on a record $8.5 billion of revenue, returned ~$2.6 billion to shareholders (?22.1M shares repurchased) and raised the quarterly dividend to $0.40, supported by ~ $3.0 billion of pre?tax Ukraine-related recoveries. More conservative 2026 outlook: Management guided adjusted EPS of $12–$13 excluding gains on asset sales, citing absent 2025 one?offs (gains on sale and other income), and assumes $2–$3 billion of asset sales and ~$5.2 billion of cash CapEx.

Management guided adjusted EPS of excluding gains on asset sales, citing absent 2025 one?offs (gains on sale and other income), and assumes $2–$3 billion of asset sales and ~$5.2 billion of cash CapEx. Strong liquidity and balance sheet: Year?end metrics include a Fitch upgrade, net debt?to?equity of 2.1x, approximately $21 billion of total liquidity and next?12?month sources?to?uses coverage of ~1.8x (?$9 billion excess cash coverage).

Year?end metrics include a Fitch upgrade, net debt?to?equity of 2.1x, approximately $21 billion of total liquidity and next?12?month sources?to?uses coverage of ~1.8x (?$9 billion excess cash coverage). Robust commercial execution: AerCap completed 705 transactions in 2025, sold 189 assets with a 27% gain?on?sale margin (about 2x book equity), added strategic feedstock (Spirit order book, Virgin Atlantic sale?leasebacks) and extended 87% of leases.

AerCap completed 705 transactions in 2025, sold 189 assets with a 27% gain?on?sale margin (about 2x book equity), added strategic feedstock (Spirit order book, Virgin Atlantic sale?leasebacks) and extended 87% of leases. Operational headwinds include a Q4 net maintenance contribution of ?$106 million (driven by Spirit restructuring and timing), higher leasing expenses and expected downtime from Spirit aircraft that will depress lease revenue into 2H?2026 and spill into 2027.

Shares of Aercap stock traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,045. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.22. Aercap has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $149.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aercap from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aercap from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on Aercap in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Aercap by 642.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,111,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,498,000 after acquiring an additional 961,890 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,586,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,003,000 after purchasing an additional 528,315 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Aercap by 46.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,301,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,506,000 after purchasing an additional 411,364 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aercap by 7,744.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 354,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,455,000 after purchasing an additional 349,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Aercap by 39.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,192,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,476,000 after buying an additional 336,231 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

