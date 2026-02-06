Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.700-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Silgan also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.700-3.900 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Silgan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

NYSE:SLGN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.06. The company had a trading volume of 848,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,510. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.72. Silgan has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $57.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Silgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Silgan will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 627.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Silgan during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the third quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLGN) is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company’s core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

