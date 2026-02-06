Greif Bros. (NYSE:GEF.B) Shares Down 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

Greif Bros. Corporation (NYSE:GEF.B – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $87.31 and last traded at $86.9850. Approximately 498 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 26,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.35.

Greif Bros. Stock Up 1.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.84.

About Greif Bros.

Greif, Inc (NYSE: GEF.B) is a global industrial packaging company with roots tracing back to its founding by the Greif brothers in 1877. Over more than a century of operation, the company has evolved from a regional barrel maker into a diversified supplier of industrial packaging products and services. Headquartered in the United States, Greif combines a long heritage of manufacturing expertise with a strategic focus on innovation and sustainability.

The company’s core offerings span a broad range of packaging solutions.

