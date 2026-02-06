Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) Shares Up 10.4% – Here’s Why

Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.40. 343,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,498,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Key Headlines Impacting Gemini Space Station

Here are the key news stories impacting Gemini Space Station this week:

Get Gemini Space Station alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Management announced a broad restructuring to cut about 25% of staff and exit the U.K., EU and Australia to focus on the U.S. and prediction markets — a move that should reduce burn and extend runway if executed cleanly. Yahoo: Gemini Slashes Staff, Exits Europe Amid Crypto Downturn

Management announced a broad restructuring to cut about 25% of staff and exit the U.K., EU and Australia to focus on the U.S. and prediction markets — a move that should reduce burn and extend runway if executed cleanly. Neutral Sentiment: Evercore ISI downgraded GEMI from “outperform” to “in-line” but set a $10 price target (still above current levels), signaling mixed analyst views — a rating cut that tempers enthusiasm but leaves upside per the new PT. Finviz: Evercore downgrade

Evercore ISI downgraded GEMI from “outperform” to “in-line” but set a $10 price target (still above current levels), signaling mixed analyst views — a rating cut that tempers enthusiasm but leaves upside per the new PT. Negative Sentiment: Widespread media coverage frames the cuts and regional exits as a retreat driven by the crypto downturn; headlines and reports from multiple outlets are likely weighing on sentiment and could pressure near-term trading. Reuters: Gemini plans cut 200 jobs

Widespread media coverage frames the cuts and regional exits as a retreat driven by the crypto downturn; headlines and reports from multiple outlets are likely weighing on sentiment and could pressure near-term trading. Negative Sentiment: Other outlets report the firm will shutter accounts/operations in Australia and scale down globally — steps that reduce addressable revenue in the near term and increase execution risk around the strategic refocus. MSN: Gemini to cut jobs, scale down

Other outlets report the firm will shutter accounts/operations in Australia and scale down globally — steps that reduce addressable revenue in the near term and increase execution risk around the strategic refocus. Negative Sentiment: At least one aggregated report notes a lowered price target for GEMI (an ~11% cut to $20.45), adding to downward pressure from analysts trimming forecasts amid weaker crypto market conditions. MSN: price target decreased

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gemini Space Station from $29.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Gemini Space Station from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Gemini Space Station from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gemini Space Station from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Gemini Space Station from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gemini Space Station presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Gemini Space Station Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $900.02 million and a P/E ratio of -4.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.49.

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $50.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEMI. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Space Station in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,815,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gemini Space Station during the third quarter worth about $38,336,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Gemini Space Station during the third quarter worth about $31,994,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Gemini Space Station in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,656,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Gemini Space Station in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,547,000.

Gemini Space Station Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy, we are providing access for individuals and institutions to a decentralized future that is more open, fair, and secure. Gemini was founded in 2014 to be the most trusted, secure, and easy way to buy, sell, and store crypto assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Space Station Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Space Station and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.