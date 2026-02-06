Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 91,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 54,058 shares.The stock last traded at $38.7550 and had previously closed at $38.27.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Stock Up 0.7%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average of $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $772.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,281,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 30,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,017,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,079,000 after purchasing an additional 138,577 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 871,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 737,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after acquiring an additional 33,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 664,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Company Profile

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

