Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.63, but opened at $39.67. Commerzbank shares last traded at $40.13, with a volume of 771 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRZBY

Commerzbank Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.36.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 11.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commerzbank AG will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerzbank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRZBY. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Commerzbank by 14.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Commerzbank by 18.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerzbank by 8.0% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter.

About Commerzbank

(Get Free Report)

Commerzbank AG is a major German banking group headquartered in Frankfurt am Main. Founded in 1870, the bank operates as a universal financial institution offering a broad range of services to private customers, small and medium-sized enterprises (the German “Mittelstand”), and large corporates. Its core business lines include retail and corporate banking, transaction banking, capital markets and investment banking, as well as asset and wealth management.

On the retail side, Commerzbank provides everyday banking products such as deposit accounts, payment services, consumer loans, mortgages and digital banking channels for individual customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.