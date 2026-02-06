THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Thk Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 2,553 shares.The stock last traded at $16.00 and had previously closed at $15.07.

THK Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 0.87.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $623.78 million during the quarter. THK had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Thk Co., Ltd. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About THK

THK Co, Ltd. is a global manufacturer specializing in mechanical components that enable precise linear and rotational motion. Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, the company pioneered the development of rolling-element linear motion guides, introducing its first “LM Guide” in 1972. Over the decades, THK has expanded its product portfolio to include linear actuators, ball screws, spherical joints, and mechatronic systems designed for automation and high-precision applications.

THK’s core offerings serve a broad range of industries, including machine tools, semiconductor manufacturing, medical devices, robotics, and aerospace.

