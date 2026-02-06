Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 129,772 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 92,078 shares.The stock last traded at $43.9310 and had previously closed at $43.83.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Kane Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,057,000.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics. DFSU was launched on Nov 1, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.