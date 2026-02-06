Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17, FiscalAI reports. Perella Weinberg Partners had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $219.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.84 million.
Here are the key takeaways from Perella Weinberg Partners’ conference call:
- Full-year revenue was $751 million (down 14% vs. 2024) and Q4 revenue was $219 million; management attributes the shortfall to several large advised transactions that did not close.
- Record results in Europe and in Restructuring drove market-share gains, with strength in debtor-side mandates and Financing & Capital Solutions, supporting a growing pipeline.
- Talent buildout accelerated: the firm added 23 senior bankers in 2025 (14 new to the platform) and added two partners in early 2026, and management says senior-hire momentum is creating a “flywheel.”
- Strong capital position and shareholder returns: year-end cash of $256 million, no debt, >$163 million returned to holders in 2025, 6.5 million shares retired, and a declared $0.07 quarterly dividend.
- Adjusted compensation margin rose to 68% (from 67%), reflecting heavy investment in talent and creating near-term margin pressure that management says requires revenue scale to reverse.
Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance
Shares of PWP stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.85. 498,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,705. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.64. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Perella Weinberg Partners News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Perella Weinberg Partners this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue topped estimates ($219.2M vs. ~$192.8M consensus), a key driver of the intraday rally; management also delivered adjusted results in line with expectations. Perella Weinberg beats Q4 estimates as revenue tops expectations
- Positive Sentiment: Management says the pipeline entering 2026 is at record levels and the firm is expanding its senior team (new partners/managing directors), signaling revenue upside if M&A and financing activity accelerates. Perella Weinberg targets 2026 growth with record pipeline and expanding senior team
- Positive Sentiment: Strong balance sheet and shareholder returns: ~$256M cash, no debt, $163M returned to holders in 2025 and a declared $0.07 quarterly dividend — supportive of capital return thesis. Perella Weinberg Reports 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 EPS matched consensus ($0.17); investors may wait for forward commentary from the earnings call/transcript for confirmation of revenue mix and margin drivers. Perella Weinberg (PWP) Q4 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Full?year revenues fell ~14% to $750.9M (2025 vs. record 2024), and GAAP net/profitability were down — a reminder of volatile, deal?driven revenue and the risk that M&A softness can pressure results. Perella Weinberg Reports 2025 Financial Results
- Negative Sentiment: Profitability metrics: modest net margin and a negative trailing return on equity were highlighted in coverage, and some metrics (GAAP diluted EPS and net income) show pressure versus last year — potential headwinds for valuation until revenue stability improves. Perella Weinberg Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call and transcripts are available for investors who want color on client activity, deal cadence and 2026 assumptions — listen for commentary on the pipeline conversion timeline. Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on PWP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Perella Weinberg Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perella Weinberg Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Perella Weinberg Partners
About Perella Weinberg Partners
Perella Weinberg Partners L.P. is a global, partner-led advisory firm specializing in strategic and financial counsel. Founded in 2006 by Joseph R. Perella and Peter Weinberg—both veterans of leading Wall Street institutions—the firm delivers independent advice on mergers and acquisitions, financing, restructuring and capital markets. As an independent entity, it emphasizes senior banker involvement throughout every transaction, ensuring clients benefit from depth of experience and continuity of service.
The firm’s core offerings encompass M&A advisory, debt and equity financing, corporate restructuring and capital markets solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Perella Weinberg Partners
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Trump Devises the Death of the IRS ??
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Wall Street’s New Sports Prediction Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.