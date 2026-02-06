Head to Head Contrast: Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI) & PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) and Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk and Rogers Communication”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk $9.45 billion N/A $1.47 billion $1.35 15.16 Rogers Communication $15.54 billion 1.26 $4.93 billion $9.25 3.91

Dividends

Rogers Communication has higher revenue and earnings than PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk. Rogers Communication is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Rogers Communication pays an annual dividend of $1.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk pays out 77.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rogers Communication pays out 15.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk and Rogers Communication, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk 1 1 0 0 1.50 Rogers Communication 1 4 5 0 2.40

Rogers Communication has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.57%. Given Rogers Communication’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rogers Communication is more favorable than PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk.

Profitability

This table compares PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk and Rogers Communication’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk 14.78% 13.86% 7.44% Rogers Communication 32.29% 14.22% 3.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.5% of Rogers Communication shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Rogers Communication shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rogers Communication has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rogers Communication beats PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services. The Consumer segment provides fixed wireline, pay TV, and internet services; and other telecommunication services to home customers. The Enterprise segment offers end-to-end solution to corporate and institutions. The Wholesale and International Business segment provides interconnection services, broadband access, information technology services, data, and internet services to other licensed operator and institutions. The Other segment offers digital content products, big data, business to business commerce, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company also engages in leasing of towers, and digital support and other telecommunication services; provision of consultation service of hardware, computer software, and data center, as well as multimedia portal services; business management consulting; property development and management; trading service related to telecommunication, information, multimedia technology, entertainment, and investment; and digital content exchange hub services. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.

About Rogers Communication

Rogers Communications Inc. operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands. It also provides internet and WiFi services; and monitoring, security, automation, energy efficiency, and smart control through smartphone app. In addition, the company offers local and network TV; on-demand television; cloud-based digital video recorders; voice-activated remote controls, and integrated apps; personal video recorders; linear and time-shifted programming; digital specialty channels; and 4K television programming. Further, it provides residential and small business local telephony services; voicemail, call waiting, and long distance; voice, data networking, Internet protocol (IP), and Ethernet services; private networking, Internet, IP voice, and cloud solutions; optical wave and multi-protocol label switching services; information technology and network technologies; cable access network services; telecommunications technical consulting services; and season games through television, smartphones, tablets, personal computers, and other streaming devices, as well as operates Ignite TV and Ignite TV app. Additionally, the company owns Toronto Blue Jays and the Rogers Centre event venue; and operates Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet World, Citytv, OMNI, FX (Canada), FXX (Canada), and OLN television networks, as well as 52 AM and FM radio stations. It also offers Rogers and the Rogers World Elite Mastercard. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

