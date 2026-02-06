Sirius XM Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 56,883 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 264% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,612 call options.
Key Sirius XM News
Here are the key news stories impacting Sirius XM this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Strong free cash flow and guidance: management is guiding materially higher FCF for 2026–2027, and analysts/notes highlight a resilient 16% FCF yield and targeted cost savings that underpin buy cases. Sirius XM: Cash Flow Resilience Is Underappreciated
- Positive Sentiment: Earnings-driven upside and investor reaction: coverage notes a strong earnings print and investor enthusiasm that produced a sizable intraday jump after the release, driven by beat/adjusted metrics and the outlook. Sirius (SIRI) Climbs 9% on Earnings Blowout
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness: Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating with a $28 price target, citing the company’s cash generation and growth prospects. Such coverage supports upside sentiment. Sirius XM: Strong Free Cash Flow, 360L Growth, and Undemanding Valuation Support Buy Rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed headline EPS/revenue metrics: outlets report revenue roughly flat year?over?year and differing takes on GAAP vs. adjusted EPS; the company’s release/slides contain the full detail for investors to reconcile. SiriusXM Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Operating and Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst target tweak but cautious stance: Rosenblatt raised its price target to $24 while keeping a neutral rating — modest upside but not a consensus upgrade to buy. Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: Subscriber and content trends: company ended the year near ~33M subscribers with some outlets noting on?demand/exclusive content driving surprise subscriber gains even as revenue faces pressure. SiriusXM posts surprise subscriber growth on demand for exclusive content
- Negative Sentiment: $28M settlement: Sirius XM agreed to a roughly $28M settlement related to alleged telemarketing; this is a headwind and potential near?term cash/PR negative. SiriusXM agrees to $28M settlement over alleged telemarketing
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 124,807,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030,425 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,922 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,152,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Sirius XM by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,933,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 76.7% in the third quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 2,061,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,989,000 after purchasing an additional 895,247 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Sirius XM Stock Performance
SIRI traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,650,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,656. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $27.41.
Sirius XM Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 38.16%.
About Sirius XM
Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM’s offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.
Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.
