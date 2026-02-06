Sirius XM Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 56,883 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 264% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,612 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 124,807,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030,425 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,922 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,152,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Sirius XM by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,933,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 76.7% in the third quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 2,061,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,989,000 after purchasing an additional 895,247 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

SIRI traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,650,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,656. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $27.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM’s offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.

Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.

