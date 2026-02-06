Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Immunovant’s conference call:

Phase 2 cutaneous sarcoidosis: BREPA 45 mg produced a ~ 21.6?point placebo?adjusted CSAMI improvement with a 100% ?10?point responder rate, rapid separation vs placebo, supportive PROs and no SAEs reported in the study.

BREPA 45 mg produced a ~ placebo?adjusted CSAMI improvement with a ?10?point responder rate, rapid separation vs placebo, supportive PROs and no SAEs reported in the study. Development and catalyst cadence is heavy in 2026 — a phase 3 program for cutaneous sarcoidosis will start this year, an NDA is filed for dermatomyositis, NIU phase 3 readout is expected in H2 2026, and multiple other trials (mosliciguat, DTT?RA, 1402 CLE) are fully enrolled or nearing data.

Development and catalyst cadence is heavy in 2026 — a phase 3 program for cutaneous sarcoidosis will start this year, an NDA is filed for dermatomyositis, NIU phase 3 readout is expected in H2 2026, and multiple other trials (mosliciguat, DTT?RA, 1402 CLE) are fully enrolled or nearing data. Financially fortified: Roivant reported a consolidated cash balance of about $4.5 billion and non?GAAP net loss of $167M for the quarter, which management says provides runway to multiple near?term development and potential launches.

Financially fortified: Roivant reported a consolidated cash balance of about and non?GAAP net loss of $167M for the quarter, which management says provides runway to multiple near?term development and potential launches. Commercial opportunity: Management views BREPA as a multi?indication orphan franchise (DM, NIU, CS) with high unmet need and expects orphan pricing levers if phase 3 results mirror the strong phase 2 outcomes.

Commercial opportunity: Management views BREPA as a multi?indication orphan franchise (DM, NIU, CS) with high unmet need and expects orphan pricing levers if phase 3 results mirror the strong phase 2 outcomes. JV/accounting note: Priovant is 25% owned by Pfizer and Roivant will fully consolidate Priovant’s results while recording Pfizer’s share as a below?the?line minority interest; Pfizer’s early dilution protections are exhausted, so future capital raises could require Pfizer to match or lead to dilution.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.25. 1,559,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,696. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

In related news, Director Douglas J. Hughes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 120,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,764.52. This trade represents a 11.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $51,461.31. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 197,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,144,413.02. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,868 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,470. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,836,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,076,000 after buying an additional 636,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 22.6% during the third quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,762,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,524,000 after acquiring an additional 509,268 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter worth about $629,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Immunovant by 795.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 189,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 168,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter worth about $672,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IMVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Immunovant from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Immunovant from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

About Immunovant

Immunovant Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel monoclonal antibody therapies that target the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to treat severe autoimmune diseases. By inhibiting FcRn, Immunovant’s approach is designed to reduce levels of pathogenic immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies, which play a central role in the pathology of disorders such as myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia.

The company’s lead asset, efgartigimod, is an engineered Fc fragment that selectively binds to FcRn, accelerating the degradation of circulating IgG.

