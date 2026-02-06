Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.68 and last traded at $47.33, with a volume of 155406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.20.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLN. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $42.00 target price on Medline in a research note on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Medline in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Medline in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Medline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Medline in a report on Sunday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.92.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medline in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medline in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Medline in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Medline during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medline during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.
Medline (NASDAQ: MDLN) is a healthcare products and services company that manufactures, sources and distributes a wide range of medical supplies and equipment for healthcare providers. Its product portfolio spans clinical consumables and personal protective equipment, surgical and procedural supplies, wound care and incontinence products, diagnostic and laboratory supplies, and select durable medical equipment. Medline supports care settings that include hospitals, health systems, long-term care facilities, ambulatory clinics and home health providers.
In addition to product manufacturing and distribution, Medline provides supply?chain and logistics services designed to help healthcare customers manage inventory, reduce costs and streamline operations.
