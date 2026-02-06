Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.04 and last traded at $7.1580, with a volume of 17442410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Key Stories Impacting Stellantis

Here are the key news stories impacting Stellantis this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, December 12th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Stellantis to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Stellantis Trading Down 24.7%

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19.

Institutional Trading of Stellantis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,724,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 110,680,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,327,000 after purchasing an additional 32,206,884 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 6,148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,945,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706,375 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at $77,209,000. Finally, Bank of Italy boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 11.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 36,630,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

Further Reading

