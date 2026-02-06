Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.04 and last traded at $7.1580, with a volume of 17442410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.
Key Stories Impacting Stellantis
Here are the key news stories impacting Stellantis this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 2025 shipments grew about 9% year-over-year, with strong North America performance — evidence that underlying vehicle demand and ICE/hybrid sales remain resilient. Stellantis Reports Q4 2025 Estimated Consolidated Shipments
- Positive Sentiment: Product momentum: Dodge Charger lineup is receiving awards and new marketing support, which may help near-term sales of high-margin models. All-new Dodge Charger Doubles Up, Earns 2026 MotorWeek Drivers’ Choice
- Neutral Sentiment: Stellantis plans to sell a stake in its Canada battery JV to LG Energy Solution — a move that could raise cash and shift battery risk to a partner but reduces direct control over some supply-chain assets. Stellantis to sell stake in Canada battery JV to LG Energy Solution
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO Antonio Filosa said the company will “move forward as one” after the reset, pushing back on breakup/sale speculation — management signaling a unified strategy despite major changes. Stellantis CEO says automaker is stronger together amid $26 billion restructuring
- Negative Sentiment: Stellantis booked roughly €22.2bn (~$26–26.5bn) in writedowns tied to scaling back EV programs and refocusing on hybrids/ICE — the headline charge is the primary driver of the stock drop and raises concerns about prior EV investments and future earnings. Automaker Stellantis books 22.2 bln euro writedowns in H2 2025 in EV pullback
- Negative Sentiment: Stellantis indicated it will not pay the annual dividend in 2026 (reports cite suspended dividends), which reduces income appeal for dividend-focused holders and signals near-term cash conservation. Jeep maker Stellantis announces a ‘reset’ of its business and massive charges. Shares crumble
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts reacted quickly: Morgan Stanley downgraded STLA to Equal Weight and other brokers are likely to review estimates given the charge and strategy shift — expect earnings forecasts and valuations to be revised lower. Morgan Stanley Downgrades Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) to Equal Weight
- Negative Sentiment: Operational risks: reports flag a battery shortage at ACC that could hurt production in the near term, compounding investor concerns about supply and execution as the company retools its EV plans. Battery shortage at ACC likely to impact Stellantis production
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
STLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, December 12th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Stellantis to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.
Stellantis Trading Down 24.7%
The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19.
Institutional Trading of Stellantis
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,724,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 110,680,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,327,000 after purchasing an additional 32,206,884 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 6,148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,945,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706,375 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at $77,209,000. Finally, Bank of Italy boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 11.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 36,630,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.
Stellantis Company Profile
Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.
In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Stellantis
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Trump Devises the Death of the IRS ??
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Wall Street’s New Sports Prediction Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.