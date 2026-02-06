Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $155.92, but opened at $175.73. Dave shares last traded at $177.2410, with a volume of 106,371 shares.

Dave News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dave this week:

Get Dave alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Preliminary results and guidance beat — Dave said 4Q25 revenue and adjusted EBITDA are expected to exceed the top end of prior guidance, and it raised Q4 and FY2025 revenue targets above Street estimates; 4Q25 28?day DPD (delinquency) is expected ~1.95%–2.00%, better than guidance of <2.10%, implying improving credit trends and lower loss risk. These operational beats and conservative credit metrics are the main drivers behind the stock’s upward move. Dave Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Preliminary results and guidance beat — Dave said 4Q25 revenue and adjusted EBITDA are expected to exceed the top end of prior guidance, and it raised Q4 and FY2025 revenue targets above Street estimates; 4Q25 28?day DPD (delinquency) is expected ~1.95%–2.00%, better than guidance of <2.10%, implying improving credit trends and lower loss risk. These operational beats and conservative credit metrics are the main drivers behind the stock’s upward move. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance detail: company materially raised revenue targets (Q4: $164.0M vs. consensus ~$154.0M; FY: $554.0M vs. consensus ~$540.7M). EPS guidance entries in the release were blank/unspecified in the initial note — investors should watch the March 2 filing/call for finalized EPS and margin detail. (See GlobeNewswire link above for the announcement.)

Guidance detail: company materially raised revenue targets (Q4: $164.0M vs. consensus ~$154.0M; FY: $554.0M vs. consensus ~$540.7M). EPS guidance entries in the release were blank/unspecified in the initial note — investors should watch the March 2 filing/call for finalized EPS and margin detail. (See GlobeNewswire link above for the announcement.) Neutral Sentiment: Unrelated “Dave” media noise — several high?profile stories about other Daves (Dave Portnoy’s media coverage and bets; actor Dave Coulier’s health updates) are circulating in the news cycle and can create name?recognition noise in search/social but are unrelated to Dave Inc.’s fundamentals. Example coverage: Portnoy headlines. Dave Portnoy Blasts NFL Legend For Being a ‘COWARD’

Unrelated “Dave” media noise — several high?profile stories about other Daves (Dave Portnoy’s media coverage and bets; actor Dave Coulier’s health updates) are circulating in the news cycle and can create name?recognition noise in search/social but are unrelated to Dave Inc.’s fundamentals. Example coverage: Portnoy headlines. Neutral Sentiment: Celebrity health stories (noise): multiple outlets report actor Dave Coulier is in remission — notable in headlines but not relevant to Dave Inc.’s business or credit/earnings metrics. Dave Coulier says he’s cancer-free — again

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Dave from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Dave from $229.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dave from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dave in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.25.

Dave Trading Up 15.5%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The fintech company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.95. Dave had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 65.86%. The company had revenue of $150.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dave Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dave news, CEO Jason Wilk sold 7,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total value of $1,506,471.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 210,461 shares in the company, valued at $42,885,637.97. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Imran Khan sold 33,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total transaction of $6,632,041.80. Following the sale, the director owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,607.40. This represents a 94.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,164 shares of company stock valued at $20,700,863. Company insiders own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Dave in the second quarter worth $359,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Dave by 120.3% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,751 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dave during the second quarter worth about $501,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Dave in the 2nd quarter valued at about $913,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Dave in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Dave Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave’s offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.