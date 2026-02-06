Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.300-3.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Energizer also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.400-0.500 EPS.

Energizer Stock Performance

Energizer stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 221,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,042. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.64. Energizer has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $32.34.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Energizer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 161.50%. The firm had revenue of $778.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Energizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENR. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on Energizer in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Insider Transactions at Energizer

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $171,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 464,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,954,250.79. The trade was a 2.20% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $261,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. This trade represents a 150.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $449,240. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Energizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Energizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and cash generation — Energizer reported revenue of $778.9M (+6.5% Y/Y) and adjusted EPS $0.31, topping consensus; operating cash flow was $149.5M and free cash flow $124.2M, and the company reduced debt by over $100M. These results support near?term liquidity and deleveraging. PR Newswire: Q1 Results

Q1 beat and cash generation — Energizer reported revenue of $778.9M (+6.5% Y/Y) and adjusted EPS $0.31, topping consensus; operating cash flow was $149.5M and free cash flow $124.2M, and the company reduced debt by over $100M. These results support near?term liquidity and deleveraging. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/valuation action — Some commentary highlighted a valuation upgrade as one of the few constructive takeaways, which can attract value?oriented buyers given ENR’s low P/E. Seeking Alpha: Valuation Upgrade

Analyst/valuation action — Some commentary highlighted a valuation upgrade as one of the few constructive takeaways, which can attract value?oriented buyers given ENR’s low P/E. Neutral Sentiment: FY 2026 outlook largely reaffirmed — Management set FY 2026 adjusted EPS guidance at $3.30–$3.60 (close to consensus) and reiterated full?year targets, leaving the long?term picture intact but hinging performance on a stronger H2. PR Newswire: Guidance

FY 2026 outlook largely reaffirmed — Management set FY 2026 adjusted EPS guidance at $3.30–$3.60 (close to consensus) and reiterated full?year targets, leaving the long?term picture intact but hinging performance on a stronger H2. Negative Sentiment: Weak Q2 guide — Energizer set Q2 EPS guidance of $0.40–$0.50, well below the ~$0.79 consensus, signaling a slower near?term recovery and creating downside risk to next quarter expectations. (Guidance cited in earnings materials.)

Weak Q2 guide — Energizer set Q2 EPS guidance of $0.40–$0.50, well below the ~$0.79 consensus, signaling a slower near?term recovery and creating downside risk to next quarter expectations. (Guidance cited in earnings materials.) Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure from tariffs & integration — Management and multiple writeups noted tariffs and integration/operational inefficiencies dragged gross margin; organic sales trends were described as weak, which suggests limited pricing power and pressure on profitability going forward. Zacks: Margins & Tariffs Seeking Alpha: Organic Sales Weakness

Margin pressure from tariffs & integration — Management and multiple writeups noted tariffs and integration/operational inefficiencies dragged gross margin; organic sales trends were described as weak, which suggests limited pricing power and pressure on profitability going forward. Negative Sentiment: Earnings quality / volatility — GAAP loss per share (-$0.05) vs. adjusted EPS highlights potential volatility in reported results and adjustments investors should monitor. PR Newswire: Q1 Stat Pack

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENR. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Energizer by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 105.2% during the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 27,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 4.7% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Energizer by 15.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company’s primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

