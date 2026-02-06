Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.27), FiscalAI reports. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HP traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.34. The company had a trading volume of 196,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,779. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.88%.

Insider Activity at Helmerich & Payne

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $2,109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 496,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,968,188.20. This trade represents a 13.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2,433.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 407.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 454.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 134.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HP. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is a leading provider of contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry, specializing primarily in onshore drilling operations. The company designs, engineers and operates a fleet of advanced drilling rigs, including its proprietary FlexRigs, which are engineered for high efficiency, safety and rapid mobilization. Alongside core drilling services, Helmerich & Payne offers well intervention, workover and coiled tubing services, positioning itself as a comprehensive drilling solutions partner for exploration and production companies worldwide.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Helmerich & Payne has grown through innovation and strategic expansion to serve diverse hydrocarbon basins.

