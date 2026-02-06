CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.830-3.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research set a $82.00 price objective on CMS Energy in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.57.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.65. The company had a trading volume of 160,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,004. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $67.04 and a 12 month high of $76.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.62%.The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.900 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

Key Headlines Impacting CMS Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting CMS Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Q4 EPS $0.95 vs. $0.94 estimate and revenue $2.23B vs. $2.13B; management cited clean?energy growth driving revenue and margins. Q4 Earnings Beat

Q4 results beat expectations — Q4 EPS $0.95 vs. $0.94 estimate and revenue $2.23B vs. $2.13B; management cited clean?energy growth driving revenue and margins. Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY?2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $3.83–$3.90 (slightly above or in line with street), reflecting confidence in ongoing demand and project execution. Guidance Raise

Company raised FY?2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $3.83–$3.90 (slightly above or in line with street), reflecting confidence in ongoing demand and project execution. Positive Sentiment: Board increased the quarterly dividend to $0.57 (5.1% raise), signaling cash?flow strength and support for the dividend profile (ex?div Feb 17). Dividend Increase

Board increased the quarterly dividend to $0.57 (5.1% raise), signaling cash?flow strength and support for the dividend profile (ex?div Feb 17). Positive Sentiment: Company said 2025 results exceeded guidance (2025 EPS $3.53 vs. $3.33 prior year) and cited strong power demand from residential, commercial and data center growth as a reason for raising 2026 forecasts. Reuters: Profit Forecast

Company said 2025 results exceeded guidance (2025 EPS $3.53 vs. $3.33 prior year) and cited strong power demand from residential, commercial and data center growth as a reason for raising 2026 forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: Management materials and transcripts (slides and call) are available for details on drivers, capital plan and regulatory discussion — useful for investors assessing 2026 assumptions and the $24B investment plan. Earnings Presentation

Management materials and transcripts (slides and call) are available for details on drivers, capital plan and regulatory discussion — useful for investors assessing 2026 assumptions and the $24B investment plan. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript and coverage posted (useful for color on rate cases, capital spending and timing). Earnings Transcript

Full earnings call transcript and coverage posted (useful for color on rate cases, capital spending and timing). Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/rate case uncertainty remains a risk — analysts flagged a recent rate?case ruling that could cloud the outlook and affect recoverable returns, which investors should monitor. Rate Case Risk

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 192.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.