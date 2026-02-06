Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $195.96 and last traded at $194.6910, with a volume of 237889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $185.36.

The biotechnology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 15.98%.The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIIB. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $143.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Biogen from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Biogen from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Biogen from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.58.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 748 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $134,116.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,390.30. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 417.9% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1,233.3% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Stock Up 4.0%

The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.12.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

