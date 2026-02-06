Boab Metals (ASX:BML) Insider Andrew Parker Buys 400,000 Shares

Boab Metals Limited (ASX:BML – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Parker bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.48 per share, with a total value of A$192,000.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 15.83. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.39.

Boab Metals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral tenements in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, silver, and lead deposits. Its flagship property is the Sorby Hills project located in the Kimberley Region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Pacifico Minerals Limited and changed its name to Boab Metals Limited in January 2021. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

