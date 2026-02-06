Boab Metals (ASX:BML) Insider Andrew Parker Buys 400,000 Shares

Boab Metals Limited (ASX:BML – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Parker bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.48 per share, with a total value of A$192,000.00.
Boab Metals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 15.83. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.39.
Boab Metals Company Profile
