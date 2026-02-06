Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Paula Green Sells 1,194 Shares

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) SVP Paula Green sold 1,194 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $55,616.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 165,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,706,428.10. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 22nd, Paula Green sold 273 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $9,434.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.38. 52,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,932. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.78. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $54.26.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 19.56%.The company had revenue of $103.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.32 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 71.1% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,082,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,377 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 26.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,410,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,867 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,793,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,722 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 934.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 628,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,113,000 after purchasing an additional 567,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 62.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,262,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,533,000 after buying an additional 487,052 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist’s offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

