Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,752 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.2% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 121.8% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% during the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.8% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.35. 922,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,709,033. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $147.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,406,570. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho set a $140.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital set a $123.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.59.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

