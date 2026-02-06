Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CCI. HSBC reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $107.00 to $88.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.61.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 74.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat on key metrics — AFFO/FFO and revenue topped analyst estimates and services revenue grew, providing near?term earnings support. Crown Castle Q4 AFFO & Sales Beat Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Company issued FY?2026 outlook that is mixed — AFFO per share guidance is modestly higher year?over?year but management expects lower site?rental revenues and a decline in adjusted EBITDA, creating uncertainty about margin and cash?flow trajectory. Earnings and FY?2026 Outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple major brokerages cut price targets this morning (UBS to $105, BMO to $91, KeyCorp to $98, Scotiabank to $94, JPMorgan to $95, Jefferies to $84), increasing selling pressure despite some firms still rating the stock outperform/buy. (See individual notices below.)
BMO PT lowered to $91
UBS PT cut to $105
KeyCorp PT $98
Scotiabank PT $94
JPMorgan PT $95
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares slid after results as management gave soft EBITDA signals and announced cost actions (job cuts); investor concern about tenant credit risk (DISH) and site?rental pressure is amplifying the selloff. Shares slide after Q4, weak FY26 guidance Stock dips after soft EBITDA guidance & job cuts
About Crown Castle
Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company’s assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.
Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.
