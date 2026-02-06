Wolfe Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $364.00 to $372.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.

CB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $317.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

NYSE:CB opened at $333.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb has a 1-year low of $263.14 and a 1-year high of $334.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.69.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $1.19. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 16,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.45, for a total value of $4,854,368.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 74,225 shares in the company, valued at $22,004,001.25. This represents a 18.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $1,731,976.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 60,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,000,968.44. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 33,635 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,735 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 93.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 155.6% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat and underwriting strength — Chubb reported record quarterly earnings, boosted by higher investment returns, lower catastrophe losses and an unusually low combined ratio; investors are citing stronger-than-expected underwriting and margin improvement. Read More.

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

