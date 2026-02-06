51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and traded as low as $26.77. 51Talk Online Education Group shares last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 1,889 shares trading hands.

51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $156.90 million, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.25.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) by 74.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.65% of 51Talk Online Education Group worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) operates as an online English language learning platform, offering live one-on-one and small group instruction to students. The company leverages a proprietary digital classroom that connects learners predominantly in Mainland China with international instructors, primarily based in the Philippines. Its core offerings focus on English proficiency training for children and adults, covering general conversational skills, exam preparation, and business English.

The company’s service portfolio includes tailored course packages for different age groups, such as preschool learners, primary and secondary school students, and adult professionals.

