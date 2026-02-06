Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Stock Price

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CARR. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

CARR opened at $64.80 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $50.24 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.05%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirepoint Private Client LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 547.7% during the third quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 51,324 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 24.1% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,931,000 after acquiring an additional 42,161 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,986,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 51,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 35,691 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,678,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

