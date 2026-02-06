Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Stock Price

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.31% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CARR. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.
View Our Latest Research Report on CARR
Carrier Global Stock Performance
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.05%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Carrier Global declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirepoint Private Client LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 547.7% during the third quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 51,324 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 24.1% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,931,000 after acquiring an additional 42,161 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,986,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 51,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 35,691 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,678,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Carrier Global this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management forecasted very strong data?center revenue growth (~50% for 2026), highlighting momentum in non?residential segments that could drive higher margins and aftermarket sales going forward. Carrier outlines 50% data center revenue growth for 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Carrier reported strong cash generation and shareholder returns: ~$1.04B operating cash flow, ~$909M free cash flow in 4Q/2025 and roughly $3.7B returned to shareholders in 2025 (dividends + ~$2.9B in buybacks), supporting EPS through buybacks. Carrier Reports 2025 Results and Announces 2026 Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts urge caution on the residential outlook but argue Carrier remains a buy based on aftermarket and data?center strength and expected margin expansion — this is a mixed, longer?term view versus the near?term miss. Carrier: Don’t Get Carried Away By Gloomy Residential Forecast
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed estimates: GAAP/adjusted EPS of $0.34 vs. consensus ~$0.36 and revenue of ~$4.84B vs. ~$5.05B expected. Revenue and EPS fell year?over?year, reflecting weaker North American residential demand. Carrier Global shares slide after Q4 earnings and revenue miss forecasts
- Negative Sentiment: FY?2026 guidance came in below Street forecasts: EPS guidance of $2.80 (company range 2.80–2.80) vs. consensus ~2.87 and revenue guidance ~$22.0B vs. ~$22.5B expected — Reuters and others flag this as the main driver of the stock weakness. Carrier Global forecasts 2026 profit below estimates on weak residential HVAC demand
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Carrier Global
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this stock tomorrow?
Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.