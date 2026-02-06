UL Solutions Inc. $ULS Shares Sold by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,820 shares during the period. UL Solutions comprises approximately 2.0% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of UL Solutions worth $29,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of UL Solutions by 48.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in UL Solutions by 3,070.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in UL Solutions in the first quarter valued at $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 28.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $70,000.

UL Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ULS opened at $70.56 on Friday. UL Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $91.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.91.

UL Solutions Dividend Announcement

UL Solutions ( NYSE:ULS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 11.29%.The firm had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. UL Solutions’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. UL Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ULS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 price objective on shares of UL Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions (NYSE: ULS) is a global safety science company that provides testing, inspection, certification, advisory and digital solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance and drive innovation. With roots dating back to 1894 when it was founded as Underwriters’ Electrical Bureau, the company rebranded as UL Solutions following its initial public offering in 2022. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, UL Solutions operates independently to serve a broad range of industries with an emphasis on product safety, performance and sustainability.

The company’s core services include standards development, product testing and certification for sectors such as building products, consumer electronics, automotive, life sciences, energy and industrial equipment.

