Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.93

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.

Reinsurance Group of America has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Reinsurance Group of America has a payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to earn $24.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA opened at $205.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $159.25 and a 12-month high of $231.92.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $1.89. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Large Q4 earnings and revenue beat — RGA reported $7.75 EPS vs. $5.86 expected and revenue above estimates; strong top- and bottom-line results are the main catalyst pushing the stock higher. Read More.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company’s offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA’s product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

