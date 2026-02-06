IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Upgraded to Buy at Argus

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $240.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on IDEX from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IDEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on IDEX from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.22.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $212.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.80 and a 200-day moving average of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.86. IDEX has a twelve month low of $153.36 and a twelve month high of $213.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $899.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.00 million. IDEX had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. IDEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.780 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 61.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company’s core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

