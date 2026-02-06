Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,637 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 129.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 2.2%
SHW opened at $360.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.43. The company has a market capitalization of $89.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $308.84 and a 52 week high of $379.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $390.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sherwin-Williams
Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams
In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total value of $1,069,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,717.50. This represents a 35.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
About Sherwin-Williams
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.
The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sherwin-Williams
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- Nervous about the stock market? Read this
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.