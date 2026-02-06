Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BTIG Research Analyst Says

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by BTIG Research to $165.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush set a $39.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $136.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.58. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $176.49.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $167,750.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 221,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,486,449.01. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $37,979.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 229,449 shares in the company, valued at $20,219,045.88. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,660. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 250.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

