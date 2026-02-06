Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $159.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $74.00 price objective on Roblox in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Roblox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 target price on Roblox in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $100.00 price target on Roblox in a report on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.58.

Roblox stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 1.63. Roblox has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.29.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total transaction of $251,624.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 46,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,088.48. This trade represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 19,424 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $1,849,747.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 337,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,095,938.28. This represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 423,899 shares of company stock valued at $37,883,851. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Roblox in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

