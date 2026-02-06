WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $117.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.07.
Check Out Our Latest Report on WEC
WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.2%
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.75%.The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 36.5% during the third quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 59,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 53.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 131,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 45,477 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 419,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,079,000 after buying an additional 49,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 39,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 15,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.
WEC Energy Group News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting WEC Energy Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings slightly beat expectations — WEC reported $1.42 EPS vs. consensus ~ $1.39 and revenue of $2.54B, both topping Street estimates, driven by higher residential and commercial sales. Utility WEC Energy tops Q4 profit estimates as electricity, gas sales rise
- Positive Sentiment: Big long?term growth plan — Management unveiled a $37.5B capital plan and is targeting 7–8% annual EPS growth through 2030, driven in part by surging data center demand, which offers a multi?year growth runway. WEC Energy outlines $37.5B capital plan and 7-8% annual EPS growth through 2030 as data center demand surges
- Neutral Sentiment: FY?2026 guidance provided — WEC set EPS guidance of $5.510–$5.610 for FY?2026 (close to consensus), giving investors a clearer roadmap but leaving little margin for downside vs. analyst models. WEC Energy Group posts 2025 results
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue decline year?over?year — Although revenue beat estimates, Q4 revenue was down ~8.8% vs. the prior year, underscoring near?term volatility in top?line trends. WEC Energy Group earnings release and call
- Negative Sentiment: Execution and financing risk from large capex and data center timeline — The $37.5B plan supports growth but raises execution, permitting and financing risks (given a ~1.29 debt/equity) and analysts flag uncertainty around the timing of data center buildouts that drive the upside. WEC Energy faces earnings test on data center growth timeline
About WEC Energy Group
WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC’s operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.
Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WEC Energy Group
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
- New gold price target
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- Nervous about the stock market? Read this
Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.