Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 134.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coursera in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.

NYSE:COUR opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.58 million, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.37. Coursera has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 6.19%.The firm had revenue of $196.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 8,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $65,997.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 237,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,054.76. This trade represents a 3.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Coursera by 1.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc (NYSE:COUR) operates a leading online learning platform that delivers courses, specializations, professional certificates and fully accredited degree programs in collaboration with top universities and industry partners. Founded in 2012 by Stanford University professors Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, Coursera’s mission is to provide universal access to world-class education and bridge skill gaps in a rapidly evolving job market.

The platform features more than 6,000 offerings created by over 275 academic institutions and corporate entities, spanning fields such as data science, business, technology, health care and the arts.

